MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Maalik Moston

MMSCENE Magazine speaks with Maalik Moston, represented by IMG Models Sydney, to talk about his beginnings in Byron Bay and his dual role as a model and surf life saving coach. After a chance encounter led him to modeling, Maalik took his first steps in the industry and soon found himself working with a major agency. He now splits his time between life on set and guiding others in a leadership role, finding a shared rhythm in both. Discipline and consistency shape his approach, while his connection to the people around him keeps him steady through constant movement.

Photographed by Pat Supsiri and styled by Genesis Mansilongan, Maalik steps into frame wearing pieces from Alix Higgins, Balenciaga, In Lieu, Holland Burns, and Luca Stucci. Read the full interview below to learn how he navigates life between the shore and the studio.

How did you get discovered and what made you decide to start your modeling journey with Kult Models in Australia?

I was in Woolworths checking out some new chocolates when a scout walked up to me. At first, I thought he was just as into the snacks as me. But then the conversation shifted to modelling, and by the end of it, he handed me a card. I honestly thought it was a scam until I looked up the agency and realised how major it actually was. I’d done some small modelling jobs here and there, but I knew that if I was going to take it seriously, this was the opportunity to do it.

What was it like signing with IMG Models as a fresh face in the industry?

Signing with IMG as a fresh face felt like everything I’d been working on over the past two years …refining my look and improving my craft had finally paid off. They saw something in me, and it was a good reminder that I’m on the right path. It was a special moment, but I know this is just the beginning. I’m only just getting started!

How do you balance your modeling career with your responsibilities as head coach at Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club?

Balancing my role as head coach of Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club and modelling is definitely tricky.. but when you’re doing two things you love, it becomes much easier. They’re almost polar opposites, and I like it for that. One is about nurturing and teaching, the other about curating and self-expression.

What’s the most rewarding part of coaching the next generation of surf lifesavers in Byron Bay?

The most rewarding part of my work at Byron Bay Surf Club is being able to play such a positive and pivotal role in kids’ lives while still being so young myself (19). I’m young enough to still be considered “cool,” but old enough to share life experience and offer meaningful guidance.

How does your background in surf life saving influence your approach to modeling?

My background in surf life saving has influenced my approach to modelling in a lot of ways. Both require attention to detail and a strong sense of discipline. The physical and mental resilience I developed through surf life saving has been a solid foundation, and I think it’s played a vital role in shaping my career so far.

What skills from coaching and surf life saving have helped you most in your modeling journey?

The skills I’ve taken from coaching and surf life saving into modelling are surprisingly connected. Each comes with a lot of moving parts. In a world where you might be in another city within 24 hours, staying level-headed is important, just like in the ocean. Understanding what you can and can’t control is key in both.

Have you or your athletes ever had any memorable encounters with sharks or other wildlife during training sessions?

A common thing that’s happened during training is being 2 to 3 kilometres out to sea and seeing whales within 50 metres of you, sometimes even underneath you. It’s beautiful, but in the same breath, a little scary.

What’s been the most exciting or unexpected moment in your modeling career so far?

I couldn’t narrow it down to one moment. There were so many special moments along the way. But one thing that never gets old is randomly seeing yourself in public or while scrolling your phone. It’s always a cool reminder of how far things have come.

Who are you most inspired by, either in fashion or in sports?

I’m heavily inspired by the people I’m lucky enough to have around me. Some of them are shaping culture in a big way here in Australia, and I’m proud to call them friends. There’s so much creativity and so many cool movements coming out of Australia right now and I really think the world needs to see it. Australia to the world.

What would you say to other young Australians who want to try modelling but also want to keep up with other passions like coaching or surf life saving?

For young Australians wanting to get into modelling while juggling other passions, I say go for it. Once you figure out what truly fulfills you double down on it and everything else tends to fall into place.

Photographer: Pat Supsiri

Model: Maalik Moston at IMG Models Sydney

Styling: Genesis Mansilongan