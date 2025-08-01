in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Models 1, Uno Models, Why Not Models

Ciao MMSCENE: Filippo Pulze by Borislav Utjesinovic

Introducing Filippo Pulze, the newest face in our portrait series

Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Filippo Pulze stars in the latest edition of the Ciao MMSCENE portrait series, lensed by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic in Milan during the recently finished Spring Summer 2026 menswear season. He was also interviewed by our Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic as part of the feature. The series presents emerging male models selected by DSCENE team while working on location throughout the week.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Pulze is an Italian model from Como who began his modeling career just over three years ago, after completing his studies. He is represented by Why Not Model Management in Milan, Models 1 in London, Uno Models in Barcelona, and M Management in Paris. His mother agency is Vega Models.

Pulze’s recent work includes campaign appearances for Ferrari and Herno. In print, he’s been featured in Grey Magazine Italy and Le Mile Magazine. On the runway, Filippo has walked for top brands such as  Bottega Veneta, Ferrari, Emporio Armani, Canali, Antonio Marras, Isaia, AWGE, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Filippo Pulze is the latest face to be featured in our Ciao MMSCENE series, following appearances by Oliver Robertson, Chazz Moon, Artur Costa, Kosse Diao, and Stefano Scholtens. Each installment spotlights promising new talent chosen by our team, with more rising names set to appear in the coming days.

Model Filippo Pulze – @filthealienboy
Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic

Written by Ana Markovic

