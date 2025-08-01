Ciao MMSCENE: Filippo Pulze by Borislav Utjesinovic

The handsome Filippo Pulze stars in the latest edition of the Ciao MMSCENE portrait series, lensed by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic in Milan during the recently finished Spring Summer 2026 menswear season. He was also interviewed by our Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic as part of the feature. The series presents emerging male models selected by DSCENE team while working on location throughout the week.

Pulze is an Italian model from Como who began his modeling career just over three years ago, after completing his studies. He is represented by Why Not Model Management in Milan, Models 1 in London, Uno Models in Barcelona, and M Management in Paris. His mother agency is Vega Models.

Pulze’s recent work includes campaign appearances for Ferrari and Herno. In print, he’s been featured in Grey Magazine Italy and Le Mile Magazine. On the runway, Filippo has walked for top brands such as Bottega Veneta, Ferrari, Emporio Armani, Canali, Antonio Marras, Isaia, AWGE, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Filippo Pulze is the latest face to be featured in our Ciao MMSCENE series, following appearances by Oliver Robertson, Chazz Moon, Artur Costa, Kosse Diao, and Stefano Scholtens. Each installment spotlights promising new talent chosen by our team, with more rising names set to appear in the coming days.

Model Filippo Pulze – @filthealienboy

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic