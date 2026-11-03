Pierce Brosnan Leads Burberry Holiday 2026 Campaign

Burberry marks its 170th anniversary with Wrapped in Burberry: Celebrating 170 Years, a holiday campaign directed by filmmaker Harmony Korine. Set at Longleat House in Wiltshire, the film follows a Christmas gathering filled with unexpected activities, extravagant decorations and an evening of dancing. Pierce Brosnan takes a leading role alongside Dylan Brosnan, Dwyane Wade and Wu Lei, bringing together personalities from film and sport for the festive production.

Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee approaches the anniversary through the familiar traditions of a British Christmas party, using the occasion to introduce the latest seasonal pieces and gifting selection. “We wanted to celebrate 170 years of Burberry with a proper party,” Lee explains. “Family, friends, great gifts and everyone dressed up.”

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Korine uses Longleat House, the historic seat of the Marquess of Bath, as the setting for the campaign. The film follows the guests through a series of activities, beginning with golf buggy races and brisk walks across the countryside.

Inside the house, the gathering continues with traditional party games and the exchange of Christmas presents. The atmosphere changes as the evening progresses, eventually moving toward a party beneath an oversized disco ball.

The soundtrack features Do You Wanna Funk? by Sylvester and Patrick Cowley, accompanying the final scenes as the guests take to the dance floor. Brosnan joins the dancing, bringing a playful moment to the closing sequence.

The campaign draws on familiar British holiday traditions, using the historic location and a cast of recognisable personalities to mark the anniversary.

Cashmere plays a central role in the seasonal collection, appearing across outerwear, knitwear and winter accessories. Burberry introduces new textures and colours to several established designs, with particular attention to the house’s signature checks.

The Kensington trench coat arrives in lightweight cashmere with a brushed finish that gives the material a soft surface. The seasonal colour selection includes black, navy and camel, offering familiar options within the outerwear range.

Burberry also presents sweaters featuring tonal elbow patches and discreet Knight embroidery. These details connect the knitwear with the visual codes that appear throughout the collection.

The House Check cashmere scarf remains a key piece in the gifting assortment. Made in Scotland using traditional techniques, the scarf comes in more than 40 colours, including the new Blackwatch Check, which draws inspiration from historic tartan patterns. Cashmere-blend beanies, gloves and socks extend the selection with smaller winter accessories.

The men’s accessories collection includes City Check bags, wallets and a briefcase in iron grey. The selection introduces the familiar check pattern across practical designs intended for everyday use and travel.

Burberry also collaborates with Smythson for the first time, introducing leather notebooks and folding chess and backgammon sets designed for travel. Artisans handcraft the pieces in England using supple leather, with colours including archive beige, currant red, black and forest green.

Customers can personalise selected cashmere sweaters and scarves through Burberry’s complimentary embroidery service, choosing up to five initials or icons from a range of thread colours and symbols.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

For the festive season, Burberry stores introduce country house-inspired window displays featuring check curtains, oversized books, armchairs and Christmas trees. Inside, The Cashmere Shop presents the seasonal knitwear and accessories selection, while complimentary gift wrapping completes the holiday offering.