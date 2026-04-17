Desert Sunlight Shapes AMIRI High-Summer 2026 Collection

AMIRI directs High-Summer 2026 toward Palm Springs, where the California desert shapes the tone of the collection. The setting carries a long association with Hollywood escape, defined by sunlight, privacy, and a distinct visual language formed over time.

Midcentury architecture and open lawns sit within the Colorado desert, creating a setting removed from routine. The location has drawn creatives for decades, offering a shift in perspective tied to light and atmosphere. AMIRI uses this context to frame a collection built around movement, surface, and a focused interpretation of California dressing.

The collection develops through American sportswear, refined through proportion and material. Familiar garments take shape through tailored adjustments, with silhouettes that follow the body. High-waisted trousers and slim knit shirts establish a continuous line across the collection, keeping the structure controlled and direct. The approach draws from leisure references, including golf, tennis, and poolside dressing.

Color reflects the desert environment. Sky blue and yellow sit alongside neutral tones such as chocolate, beige, and taupe. These shades respond to the effect of sunlight on surfaces, where color shifts and softens under constant exposure.

Stripe patterns draw from the furnishings found in Palm Springs hotels, appearing across garments with precision. The AMIRI MA monogram integrates into terrycloth, introducing texture. Accessories follow the same direction, with Sunset sunglasses presented in a streamlined aviator shape finished with gold detailing.

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Silk and cotton form the base, chosen for their response to heat and movement. Crochet appears in key pieces such as polo shirts. Leather elements, including crocodile-embossed belts, introduce contrast through surface. Embroidered monograms and gold buttons and snaps create focused points across the garments. AMIRI High-Summer 2026 holds a controlled direction shaped by place, proportion, and material.