Ondrej Mokoš Fronts MMSCENE November Digital Cover Story

MMSCENE Magazine’s November 2025 digital cover story introduces top model Ondrej Mokoš photographed by Sam Evans-Butler on the streets of New York. Stylist Daniel Jacinto builds the visual direction with pieces from Hugo, Calvin Klein, Girard-Perregaux, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake and Tod’s. The shoot brings together lighting director David Jaffe, stylist assistant Debora Medeiros, and grooming and makeup artist Luisa Soler, with casting and editorial direction led by Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic. Mokoš, represented by Soul Artist Management in New York, has become a fixture on the runway and in campaign work. His career includes opening Dolce&Gabbana in Milan, while additional shows span Moschino, Canali, Moncler, Fay, Bikkember, Giorgio Armani and Versace. His campaign credits include Versace, DSQUARED2, Esprit, Pull & Bear, Armani Exchange and Dolce&Gabbana, with editorial appearances in GQ Portugal, VMAN, Glass Man, SUPER Magazine, Man About Town, Top Fashion Magazine and Esquire Czech Republic.

In his interview for this issue, Mokoš speaks openly about the habits that keep him grounded between castings, photo shoots, and travel. He discusses how boxing shapes his focus, what it felt like to open a major show for the first time, and why Milan continues to feel like a second home. He explains how he prepares for major jobs, stays ready on fast production days, and what he tells new models from Central Europe entering the industry. The conversation reflects the same direct, disciplined energy that defines his presence in front of the camera. Full interview follows below.

For the story Fashion Stylist Daniel Jacinto dressed Ondrej in top looks from Hugo, Homme Plisse Issey Miyake, Tod’s, Vowels and Calvin Klein in addition to watches from Girard-Perregaux.

Continue reading Ondrej’s interview with MMSCENE Editor In Chief Zarko Davinic.

Your agency roster spans New York, Paris, Milan, London, and beyond. What’s the most valuable lesson you’ve picked up from working with such a global network? – Working across New York, Paris, Milan, and London taught me to adapt fast and be someone people can count on. Every city has its own pace. I show up prepared, communicate clearly, stay flexible, and keep steady energy. Do that consistently and people trust you and call you back.

You’re passionate about boxing. What draws you to the sport, and does it influence your mindset or approach to modeling in any way? – I love the honesty of boxing. You can’t fake rounds. Train, show up, do the work. That mindset carries into modeling. Be on time, keep your energy steady, take notes, move on. If something misses, reset and try again. People remember that.

You’ve opened shows for Dolce&Gabbana among other, a major moment for any model. What do you remember most vividly from such experiences? – My first opening was pure excitement. I couldn’t wait to step out. I wasn’t scared. I wanted to be number one. The moment I still think about is the photo that went viral when I closed the show. I’m in the middle of the runway with all the boys behind me.

As someone who’s fronted campaigns for Armani, DSQUARED2 and Dolce&Gabbana how do you prepare for high-profile shoots or runway moments? – I work out all the time, but the day before I really sweat to get the water out and keep the face sharp. I eat a little less, hydrate, shave, throw on a hydrating mask, and do some gua sha. Then I check the mood and references so I know the exact vibe the client wants.

Is there a city you return to for work that always feels like a second home? What makes it special for you? – Milano, for sure. Friends, the vibe, and it’s a walking city. I know it by heart, so work days run smooth. It just feels right when I’m back.

What do you do to stay motivated and focused during the busiest periods of the fashion season? – Routine wins. Sleep, hydrate, train. Prep early. Keep meals simple. Sweat daily. Always aiming for my best.

Outside of modeling and boxing, what’s a personal passion or interest that your followers might not know about? – Cars and cooking. I’m a car nerd. Back roads and the occasional track day. I like learning how things work. At home I cook sometimes. Simple food. Steak, fish, a good pasta. Nothing fancy, just food I enjoy.

What advice would you offer to aspiring models from Slovakia or Central Europe who want to break into the international scene? – Get great digitals, find a legit mother agency, and learn how to walk. Speak decent English, show up early, and be easy to work with. Keep your body and skin in check. Don’t take no personal. Stay consistent and you’ll get through.

What are your plans in a year from today? – Keep boxing, aim for the best, work worldwide, and stay visible, be on the eyes. In modeling you can’t really plan much because you never know what will happen. The plan is to grow and get better step by step.

MMSCENE readers love to know about routines, do you have any morning rituals or habits that help you stay grounded, especially during busy fashion weeks? – A big glass of water, breakfast, a quick stretch even though I hate it, then shower, skincare, coffee. Ready to go.

Looking ahead, is there a dream collaboration or campaign, whether a designer, photographer, or brand, you hope to be part of next? – I have a shortlist I’ll keep to myself. I stay open because the best jobs are often the unexpected ones.

Photographer: Sam Evans-Butler – samevansbutler.com

Model: Ondrej Mokos at Soul Artist Management in New York, Mother Agency EXIT Model Management Bratislava

Stylist: Daniel Jacinto – daniel-jacinto.com

Lighting Director: David Jaffe

Stylist Assistant Debora Medeiros

Grooming and Makeup Luisa Soler

Editor-In-Chief and Casting: Zarko Davinic