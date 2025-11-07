Sung Kang, Lil Baby and Jon Jones Model YoungLA Looks

YoungLA opens its holiday calendar with a Black Friday campaign fronted by actor Sung Kang, music artist Lil Baby, and UFC champion Jon Jones. The Los Angeles-based brand ties the release to a major product drop and a week-long promotion, marking its largest sale period of the year. The campaign goes live November 25 on youngla.com.

The release introduces more than 55 new styles for men and women. YoungLA expands its activewear and lifestyle categories at the same time, combining everyday performance pieces with seasonal updates to its gymwear line. The drop also includes the first items from YoungLA’s Batman collaboration, designed around characters from the franchise and built in the same fabrics and silhouettes that led the brand’s previous releases.

The Black Friday period also acts as the launch window for the company’s annual sitewide discount. YoungLA will reduce all products on its platform by 30 percent from November 25 through December 2. The brand applies the same pricing to the new arrivals, including the Batman capsule.

YoungLA defines itself as a fitness and lifestyle label built on accessible pricing and product development tied to customer response. Gurmer and Robby Chopra founded the company to fill a gap in the market for gymwear that used premium materials without luxury retail pricing. The brand now operates with a team of more than 150 employees and develops each piece through extended wear and fit testing to maintain consistency across core categories.

The Black Friday campaign reflects YoungLA’s focus on cultural crossover, aligning the brand with names from film, music, and professional fighting. Sung Kang connects the launch to his Fast & Furious audience, Lil Baby links the brand to mainstream music, and Jon Jones connects the drop to combat sports and training culture. Together, the three form the campaign narrative for both the activewear and lifestyle segments of the release.

All products from the Black Friday drop, including the Batman collaboration, will be available exclusively at youngla.com beginning November 25.