Jimin and Jung Kook Return for Season Two of Are You Sure?!

BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook reunite for the second season of their travel series Are You Sure?!, which will stream on Disney+ starting December 3. The new episodes follow the pair after they completed their military duties in South Korea.

Season two documents a 12-day trip that takes them from the mountains of Switzerland to coastal Vietnam. The format mirrors the first season, which featured locations including New York, Jeju Island, and Sapporo. This time, the focus shifts to a mix of outdoor exploration, casual downtime, and unplanned detours, all filmed without a large production setup.

The season contains eight episodes, with two dropping weekly between December 3 and December 24. Disney+ has not yet released a trailer, but the series description notes that the new episodes offer a closer look at their dynamic as friends and longtime bandmates. The production follows them with a simple travel budget, minimal luggage, and a guidebook.

The series arrives as a prelude to BTS’s first full-group return after completing military service. Since debuting in 2013, they’ve become a global phenomenon, topping charts worldwide with albums like Map of the Soul: 7 and Be, breaking records with singles like Dynamite and Butter, and earning historic awards including Artist of the Year at the AMAs.

Five years after the release of Be, BTS enters a new phase. Following military service and solo projects, including J-Hope’s Jack in the Box, Jungkook’s Seven, and RM’s Indigo, fans are eager to see the group together again through a new album and world tour.

Are You Sure?! Season Two premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 3.