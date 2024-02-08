BTS Member Jimin is the Cover Star of Harper’s Bazaar Singapore

BTS member Jimin takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Singapore Magazine‘s February 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Janghyun Hong. In charge of styling was Youngjin Kim, with beauty from hair stylist Dareum Kim, and makeup artist Hansom. For the last session before starting his military service k-pop superstar is wearing selected pieces from Dior and Tiffany & Co.

On dealing with the dark and bright parts of himself: I believe that everyone has a bright and dark side inside. And everyone has good times and hard times. But when I am in a good mood, I perceive happiness, and when I am having a hard time, I suffer. I think my way of coping is to accept each moment as it is.

On relaxing: I think I am most relaxed when I am alone on the sofa and doing nothing. [I don’t need] either too short nor too long a time… I think three days is enough.

On wearing jewellery: When I wear jewellery, I feel like I am in a different mood. Especially for fashion photo shoots, I wear jewellery that I don’t usually wear, and it puts me in a new mood.

On making his style his own: There is no special ‘secret’. I just appreciate the feeling of freedom I get when I do fashion shoots or go on stage, as I did today, experiencing a different styling than usual.

On BTS 10th anniversary: We are not changing just because we celebrated our 10th anniversary. We will continue to do what we have always done and will strive to show you even greater things.

On his fans: I really appreciate all the feedback I get, but sometimes fans respond to me with a song. A song response means more to me than any gift.

Photography © Janghyun Hong for Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, read more at harpersbazaar.com.sg