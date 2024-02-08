Hsu Kuang-han Covers Esquire China February 2024 Issue

Taiwanese actor Hsu Kuang-han, also known as Greg Hsu and Greg Han, takes the cover story of Esquire China Magazine‘s February 2024 edition. For the session Hsu is wearing selected pieces from the Fendi Spring Summer 2024 collection.

When encountering difficulties, you must face them, accept them, and overcome them. While these three statements may seem straightforward, putting them into practice is anything but easy. Yet, such is life; refusing to make choices only leads us down a different path. – Hsu Kuang-han

Hsu Kuang-han’s latest movie Marry My Dead Body, directed by Cheng Wei-hao, was submited by Taiwan’s Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development for this year’s Academy Award consideration. This supernatural comedy with a crime-thriller twist stands out as Taiwan’s seventh highest-grossing local film, amassing an impressive $11.3 million (NT$360M) at the box office and gaining international acclaim in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. The film, a product of Taiwan’s Calendar Studios and Bole Film also achieved success on Netflix, ranking in the global top 10 (non-English) chart in its debut week on the platform. Its originality was recognized at the Taipei Film Awards, where it won the Best Screenplay award.

Starring Hsu Kuang-han, Austin Lin, and Gingle Wang, “Marry My Dead Body” tells an intriguing story about a homophobic cop coerced into a same-sex “ghost” marriage to placate the spirit of a deceased man. Despite his fears of both homosexuality and ghosts, he embarks on an unexpected partnership with his spectral spouse to unravel a longstanding drugs case.

The selection of “Marry My Dead Body” from nine films under consideration was praised by BAMID, under Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture. The committee lauded the film for its ingenious fusion of traditional customs and modern viewpoints, blended with humor and emotion, effectively showcasing the unique facets of Taiwanese culture and lifestyle.

For more visit Esquire China – @esquire_cn