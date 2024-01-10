AW24 Collection by av vattev

The av vattev Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, titled ‘superculture‘, is a exploration of fashion and social commentary, inspired by the 1970s Rock Against Racism movement. The collection integrates iconic British subcultures and music legends, reflecting a harmony of rebellion and cultural exchange.

Significant to the collection are the influences of Syd Shelton‘s photographs, capturing the unifying power of music across diverse cultures. Key pieces include modernized rugby shirts and av vattev’s signature Jukebox tailoring, referencing the fashion trends of icons like Mick Jagger and Liam Gallagher.

The range also revisits and redefines elements from the Skinhead subculture. It features updated versions of bomber jackets, tracksuits, and innovative shirt-anorak designs, showcasing av vattev’s commitment to blending subcultural styles with contemporary fashion.