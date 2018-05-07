LOOKBOOK: Canali Fall Winter 2018/19 Collection

Discover Canali Fall Winter 2018/19 collection lookbook, featuring top models Kit Butler, Roberto Sipos, Sven de Vries, David Trulík, Jordy Baan, Anthony Gilardot, Antoine Lorvo and Mikhail Shmatov.

The decisive aesthetic of the 1920s: suit jackets take on length and are nipped at the waist while the pants feature a higher waistline, generous at the hips with tapered legs. The palette transitions between nuances of blue, Bordeaux and green in expressions of chiaroscuro that make themselves known only to the most attentive eye. Singular hues are blended in distinctive textures, sophisticated mélanges, micro-motifs and patterns like herringbone, houndstooth, grisaille and checks that take shape on fabrics created exclusively for Canali: luxurious blends of cashmere-chinchilla, cashmere-mink, cashmere-Super 170’s wool and pure cashmere. – from Canali

