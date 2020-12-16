LOOKBOOK: VERSACE Pre-Fall 2021 Men’s Collection

Discover VERSACE Pre-Fall 2021 Collection, that explores needs and desires of the new world, presented with the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Theo Sion. Stars of the session are Cheikh Dia and David Trulík, joined by Evelina Lauren, Grace Hartzel, Kayako Higuchi, Miriam Sanchez, and Sculy Mejia.

Styling is work of Jacob K, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Alessandro Squarza, and makeup artist Miriam Langellotti.

