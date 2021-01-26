Designers Tom Notte and Bart Vandebosch presented their LES HOMMES menswear fall winter 2021 collection with twenty-three new looks. The collection was presented with a digital lookbook featuring top model David Trulik photographed by Fashion Photographer Zeb Daemen. David is represented by Independent Model Management in Milan and New Madison in Paris.

“The collection consists of unique pieces that are built through a fusion of classic tailoring and sportswear. Through the method of “unification of opposites” hybrid pieces are created that bring two seemingly opposite worlds together. This fusion of classic tailoring with sportswear and signature leather, nylon and knitwear inserts results in an elegant yet strong silhouette. A big emphasis is laid in creative and unique handknitted knitwear, one of the key categories of the LES HOMMES world,” shares LES HOMMES team in their collection notes.

Talking about luxury in our interview with Tom and Bart a few years ago the designer team shared: “Luxury is beauty, serenity and frivolity. Luxury is what you long for and it makes even more sense today when almost everything is accessible with the click of a keyboard.“

