Kit Butler Models MANGO Spring Summer 2022 Looks

Spanish fashion house introduces the brand new Spring Summer 2022 looks

Fashion brand MANGO features top model Kit Butler to star in their latest Spring Summer 2022 menswear story titled Vivid Night. The collection highlights outdoorsy and comfortable looks in colorful and tropical-inspired prints. It features linen pieces in various colors, cotton polo shirts, viscose short-sleeve shirts, suits and more.

