Stealth Meets Utility in PUMA and Heliot Emil’s First Collaboration

PUMA and HELIOT EMIL unite for their debut collaboration, presenting a capsule collection built around stealth-inspired aesthetics and utilitarian design. This collection merges footwear, accessories, and apparel with monochromatic tones, emphasizing clean, layered elements and intricate 3D details. HELIOT EMIL’s signature philosophy—challenging the balance between functionality and form—shines through, reflecting their mastery of materials and minimalist design.

Leading the collection is the Sympatex Jacket, crafted with a three-layer water-repellent membrane, reinforced seams, and an internal wire structure that shapes its distinct silhouette. The hybrid zip-off pants extend the utilitarian theme with reflective details and zippered pockets, providing versatility for dynamic wearers. Meanwhile, the articulated T-shirt modernizes a staple with technical fabrics, rubber bitmap badges, and reflective branding for subtle functionality.

Accessories including the collection’s cap, gloves, and backpack complete the monochrome vision. Designed with sleek lines and covert accents, these pieces are tailored for both performance and understated style, continuing the collection’s blend of practicality and aesthetics.

The Fast-Trac NITRO 3 sneaker adds another layer of innovation, featuring a custom outsole tread and a knit upper laced with bitmap coding. Inspired by the rugged landscapes of Iceland, the sneaker’s grip system and wire-driven fit ensure both form and performance are seamlessly integrated.

Set to launch on October 26, 2024, the PUMA x HELIOT EMIL collection will be available on PUMA’s website, in flagship stores, and through select retail partners.

