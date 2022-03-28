The Kid Laroi Covers Vogue Australia April 2022 Issue

Australian singer, rapper and songwriter The Kid Laroi takes the cover of Vogue Australia Magazine‘s April 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Ned Rogers. In charge of styling was Tony Irvine, with creative direction from Jason Duzansky, set design by Lizzie Lang, and production by Honor Hellon Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tomo Jidai, makeup artist Laura Stiassni, and manicurist Bana Jarjour. For the cover, the 18-year-old musician is wearing Dior Men top, Tiffany & Co. necklace, and Bulgari ring. Laroi is the first male to appear solo on the cover of Australian Vogue.

I get to do what I love and hopefully inspire other kids. That’s the coolest part about being famous or whatever you call it. And sometimes I’ll see videos from when I was 11 or 12 of me rapping and I’ll just be like: ‘What was I doing?’ I was a whole different person. But I look at it and I’m like, man, I did not know what was coming. And the kid in that video would be so hyped if he could see the future. Everything I ever really dreamed about, I’m getting to do. – Laroi

Photography © Ned Rogers for Vogue Australia, read more at vogue.com.au