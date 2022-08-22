Lucas Barski by Igor Cvoro for MMSCENE Magazine

Top model LUCAS BARSKI teams up with photographer Igor Cvoro for MMSCENE Magazine‘s cover story titled “I’ll Be Seeing You”. Styling is work of MMSCENE Fashion Director Katarina Doric and stylist Alessandro Ferrari. In charge of hair and makeup was beauty artist Barbara Bertuzzi at Freelancer.
PRE-ORDER IN PRINT & DIGITAL
For the story, Lucas who is represented by I Love Models Management is wearing Versace, Celine, Louis Vuitton, Boss, Sunnei, OAMC, Ferrari, Giuseppe Zanotti, Ardusse.
Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro
Fashion Director KATARINA DORIC – @katarina.djoric
Stylist ALESSANDRO FERRARI – @instyleale
Hair and Makeup BARBARA BERTUZZI at Freelancer – @barbarabertuzzi
Model: LUCAS BARSKI at I Love Models Management
Stylist assistants SOFIA RAINER, NOEMI NARDELLI, LUCIA DOMINICI
Studio INSIGHT Studio Milano – www.insightstudiomilano.it
Special thanks to Pietro Opasich at I LOVE Models Management