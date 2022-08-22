in Covers, Editorial, Exclusive, I LOVE models Milano, Igor Cvoro, Katarina Djoric, Magazines, Menswear, MMSCENE Magazine

Lucas Barski by Igor Cvoro for MMSCENE Magazine

Fashion Photographer Igor Cvoro captured top model Lucas Barski for MMSCENE Magazine “Body of Art” Issue

Top model LUCAS BARSKI teams up with photographer Igor Cvoro for MMSCENE Magazine‘s cover story titled “I’ll Be Seeing You”. Styling is work of MMSCENE Fashion Director Katarina Doric and stylist Alessandro Ferrari. In charge of hair and makeup was beauty artist Barbara Bertuzzi at Freelancer.

For the story, Lucas who is represented by I Love Models Management is wearing Versace, Celine, Louis Vuitton, Boss, Sunnei, OAMC, Ferrari, Giuseppe Zanotti, Ardusse.

Total Look CELINE
Total Look ZEGNA
Coat LOUIS VUITTON
Vest ARDUSSE Trousers ARTHUR ARBESSER Belt CELINE
Trousers SUNNEI Gloves OAMC
Vest ARDUSSE Trousers ARTHUR ARBESSER Belt and Shoes CELINE
Total Look FERRARI
Jumpsuit BOSS
Shoes GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI

Shirt ARDUSSE Shoe GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI
Trousers SUNNEI Gloves OAMC
Shirt ARDUSSE Shoe GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI
Total look CELINE
Trousers SUNNEI Gloves OAMC
Total Look CELINE

Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro
Fashion Director KATARINA DORIC – @katarina.djoric
Stylist ALESSANDRO FERRARI – @instyleale
Hair and Makeup BARBARA BERTUZZI at Freelancer – @barbarabertuzzi
Model: LUCAS BARSKI at I Love Models Management
Stylist assistants SOFIA RAINER, NOEMI NARDELLI, LUCIA DOMINICI
Studio INSIGHT Studio Milano – www.insightstudiomilano.it
Special thanks to Pietro Opasich at I LOVE Models Management

MMSCENE MAGAZINE

