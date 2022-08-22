Lucas Barski by Igor Cvoro for MMSCENE Magazine

Top model LUCAS BARSKI teams up with photographer Igor Cvoro for MMSCENE Magazine‘s cover story titled “I’ll Be Seeing You”. Styling is work of MMSCENE Fashion Director Katarina Doric and stylist Alessandro Ferrari. In charge of hair and makeup was beauty artist Barbara Bertuzzi at Freelancer.

PRE-ORDER IN PRINT & DIGITAL

For the story, Lucas who is represented by I Love Models Management is wearing Versace, Celine, Louis Vuitton, Boss, Sunnei, OAMC, Ferrari, Giuseppe Zanotti, Ardusse.

Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro

Fashion Director KATARINA DORIC – @katarina.djoric

Stylist ALESSANDRO FERRARI – @instyleale

Hair and Makeup BARBARA BERTUZZI at Freelancer – @barbarabertuzzi

Model: LUCAS BARSKI at I Love Models Management

Stylist assistants SOFIA RAINER, NOEMI NARDELLI, LUCIA DOMINICI

Studio INSIGHT Studio Milano – www.insightstudiomilano.it

Special thanks to Pietro Opasich at I LOVE Models Management

PRE-ORDER IN PRINT & DIGITAL