Models Adam Zammit and Finn Vojlay from Kult Models pose for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Olympic Issue story, captured by photographer Bryan Tang, assisted by Madeline Assi. Finn Gaardboe is in charge of creative direction, styling is done by Madeline Assi, hair and make up by May VL, and retouch by Shetouch.

For this session, Adam and Finn are wearing selected pieces from R Sport, Adidas, and Bonds.

Creative Direction Finn Gaardboe @fg______ad

Photographer Bryan Tang @bttango

Assist Jasmine Grant @jjgrant

Stylist Madeline Assi @lovemadeline_

HMUA May VL @mayvlmakeup

Models Adam Zammit @adamezammit &

Finn Vojlay @finnvojlay from Kult Models @kultaustralia

Retouch Shetouch @_shetouch

PRE-ORDER IN PRINT & DIGITAL