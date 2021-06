Actor Park Seo Joon takes the cover of W Korea Magazine‘s July 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang. South Korean actor was reportedly cast to play in The Marvels, the upcoming sequel to the 2019 Captain Marvel, alongside Brie Larson. If rumors are true, Park will be the third Korean actor to star in Marvel movie, following Claudia Kim in Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Ma Dong Seok in Eternals.

Photography © Hyea W. Kang for W Korea, discover more at wkorea.com