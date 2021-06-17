Discover ERDEM Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection presented with a lookbook featuring models Benno Bulang and Mensah Benjamin captured by fashion photographer Sarah Piantadosi. Styling is work of Ib Kamara, with grooming from beauty artist Adam Reed. In charge of video direction was film maker James Thompson. Erdem‘s first ever menswear collection was inspired by the style of film director Derek Jarman, as well as with Patrick Prockter’s paintings.

“As with his womenswear, he has explored the interplay of contrasting elements and opposing feelings: pieces are louche but highly crafted; elegant and comfortable; grungy yet refined simultaneously. The mood is languid with an underlying passion. This is a collection of practical and relaxed clothing, artistic and utilitarian, with moments of formality and romance, redolent of Jarman’s signature uniform.” – Erdem