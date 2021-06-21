MFW: CANALI Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover CANALI Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that explores the vibrant energy and the urban fashion of the 1990s Los Angeles, presented on Saturday, June 19th, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the colors, landscape and the spirit of the Los Angeles of the ’90s. Models Pablo Fernandez, Serigne Lam, Simon Martyn, and Theodor Pal posed for the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Mark Kean. In charge of styling was Beat Bolliger.

“The Exclusive pieces introduce a laid-back elegance featuring refined details and precious materials. Leather garments are a key element this season: a refined taupe single-breasted buckskin blazer, a green suede jacket embellished with handmade nappa leather threading, a suede aviator jacket with patch pockets and buckskin espadrilles with stitched rope uppers complete the looks. “Dandy” tailored suits and jackets define the silhouettes of the season. This stylistic choice enhances the search for detail and conveys, through elements of the high sartorial tradition, the unique personality of the contemporary dandy. This also reflects in a range of bold garments such as anoraks, bomber jackets and silk scarves, a cotton boat-neck sweater with an iconic structured stitch and real horn buttons, or wide leg trousers with a drawstring waist.” – from Canali