Singer Peck Palitchoke takes the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Thailand‘s May 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Waroon Kieattisin. In charge of styling was Daneenart Burakasikorn, with creative and fashion direction from Chamnan Pakdeesuk. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ruttasak Graff Wiriyayutama, and makeup artist Bank Natdanai.

Photography by © Waroon Kieattisin for Harper’s Bazaar Thailand, discover more at harpersbazaar.co.th