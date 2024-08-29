Emporio Armani FW 24-25 campaign makes a bold statement with the inclusion of “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey, highlighting the brand’s latest eyewear and jewelry pieces. Shot by photographer Karim Sadli, the campaign emphasizes a dystopian aesthetic, with moody, high-contrast imagery that sets the stage for a sophisticated, futuristic feel. Bailey is styled in a range of looks that blend Armani’s signature elegance with a edgy twists, including bejeweled blazers and striking black sunglasses.

The Jonathan Bailey Emporio Armani FW 24-25 Campaign setting features dramatic landscapes, with elements like charcoal sands and crashing waves, adding to the overall sense of otherworldliness. This dark, enigmatic backdrop accentuates the luxurious details of the jewelry and eyewear. The choice of monochrome tones further enhances the futuristic vibe, creating a sense of mystery and allure.

Known for his versatile acting skills and commanding screen presence, Jonathan Bailey is a fitting choice for this campaign. Karim Sadli’s photography captures Emporio Armani’s design, emphasizing clean lines, impeccable tailoring, and a refined color palette. His use of light and shadow brings out the details of the jewelry and eyewear.