Discover Adidas x Gucci campaign directed by photographer Carlijn Jacobs

©ADIDAS/GUCCI, Photography by Carlijin Jacobs

Designer Alessandro Michele envisioned a campaign for the launch of ADIDAS X GUCCI Collection captured and directed by fashion photographer Carlijn Jacobs. In charge of art direction was Christopher Simmonds, with styling from Ib Kamara, and casting direction by Viola Di Sante. The collection features sport-inspired pieces in which the heritage of both brands is encoded in a trio of lines.

Reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, progress, sustainability goals, and collective action, the collection features multiple pieces crafted with future-conscious material fabrications including polyester, cotton, and viscose. Furthermore, each piece comes with special packaging that features the adidas x Gucci logo and that was strategically designed to reduce environmental impact.” – from adidas

