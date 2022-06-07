Angus Cloud is the Face of AMIRI Icon Collection

Fashion designer Mike Amiri presented the AMIRI Icon campaign starring Euphoria’s Angus Cloud. The Fall Winter 2022 campaign was captured by fashion photographer Karim Sadli in brand’s hometown LA, with creative direction by Jonny Lu. Amiri chose the rising actor for the brand new campaign because of their mutual intrests in artistry and passion for work.

Photographed in LA, Cloud is depicted in a series of artistic portraits guided by the brand’s distinctivelens. In a setting inspired by modernist design and cinematic stills, lighting and composition techniques are used to highlight the 23-year-old’s creative free-spirit in an effortless and refined manner. Wearing a mixture of classic looks from AMIRI’s oeuvre, Cloud brings Mike Amiri’s elevated craft to life: in a faux-fur outerwear, signature kick-flare tailoring and hallmark Americana silhouettes. – from AMIRI

