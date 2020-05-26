Henry Kitcher Models BALLY Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Discover Bally‘s Fall Winter 2020 lookbook starring top model Henry Kitcher lensed by fashion photographer Francesco Nazardo. In charge of styling was Jonathan Kaye, with casting direction from Arthur Méjean.
FALL WINTER 2020.21 COLLECTIONS
“Constructed from the shoe up, looks are built to endure. Gestural, abstract prints inspired by turn-of-the-century modernist art from Europe marry archival Swiss textiles inspired by Abraham Ltd. Artful accessories and handbags further own graphic dimensions, honoring newfound signature house hardware. With a penchant for layered separates, the Bally Man wears warm, earthy tones that speak to an elevated everyday look.”