in Bally, Fall Winter 2020.21, Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection, Henry Kitcher, Lookbooks, Menswear, Tomorrow is Another Day

Henry Kitcher Models BALLY Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Photographer Francesco Nazardo captured Bally’s AW20 lookbook featuring top model Henry Kitcher

Henry Kitcher
©Bally, Photography by Francesco Nazardo

Discover Bally‘s Fall Winter 2020 lookbook starring top model Henry Kitcher lensed by fashion photographer Francesco Nazardo. In charge of styling was Jonathan Kaye, with casting direction from Arthur Méjean.

FALL WINTER 2020.21 COLLECTIONS

Henry Kitcher
©Bally, Photography by Francesco Nazardo
Henry Kitcher
©Bally, Photography by Francesco Nazardo

“Constructed from the shoe up, looks are built to endure. Gestural, abstract prints inspired by turn-of-the-century modernist art from Europe marry archival Swiss textiles inspired by Abraham Ltd. Artful accessories and handbags further own graphic dimensions, honoring newfound signature house hardware. With a penchant for layered separates, the Bally Man wears warm, earthy tones that speak to an elevated everyday look.”

Henry Kitcher
©Bally, Photography by Francesco Nazardo
Henry Kitcher
©Bally, Photography by Francesco Nazardo
Henry Kitcher
©Bally, Photography by Francesco Nazardo
Henry Kitcher
©Bally, Photography by Francesco Nazardo
Henry Kitcher
©Bally, Photography by Francesco Nazardo
Henry Kitcher
©Bally, Photography by Francesco Nazardo
Henry Kitcher
©Bally, Photography by Francesco Nazardo

FW20LookbooksMenswearTop Models

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AIR DIOR

Discover DIOR x Jordan Brand – AIR DIOR Capsule Collection