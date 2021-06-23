Nick Fouquet – Federico Curradi Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover Nick Fouquet – Federico Curradi Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that explores an idea of fusing dream and wakefulness – the softness of the night with the clarity of the day, presented on Sunday, June 20th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. Model Lucien Abulzahab stars in the lookbook captured by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd, with styling from Giovanni Dario Laudicina. In charge of art direction was Federico Curradi, with casting direction by Piotr Chamier.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

“Volumes are soft, enveloping: featherweight jackets, shortened blousons, high-waisted trousers, generous Bermuda shorts, hazy shirts mixed in spontaneous and pictorial compositions. Color and texture interact and complement each other: seersucker, canvas, light wools, cotton cloth, madras, vichy, in a palette of light blue, blue, tobacco, white, indigo, sugar paper blue.” – from Nick Fouquet – Federico Curradi.