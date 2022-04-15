in Brett Lloyd, Dior Homme, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022, Videos

Discover DIOR Spring Summer 2022 BEACHWEAR Collection

Dior and Parley for the Oceans team up for an eco-aware capsule collection

©DIOR, Photography by Brett Lloyd

Luxury house DIOR and environmental organization that focuses on protection of the oceans PARLEY FOR THE OCEANS team up for an eco-aware beachwear capsule collection. Designer Kim Jones and Parley for the Oceans created collection that celebrates nature, and brings a selection of environmentally conscious pieces, made from upcycled marine plastic debris and fishing gear recovered from coastlines and remote islands around the world. Fashion photographer Brett Lloyd captured the lookbook. Dior‘s Spring Summer 2022 Beachwear Collection is available for purchase now.

