Designers Kim Jones and Chitose Abe presented DIOR x SACAI Spring 2022 Capsule collection that merges formal, sport and streetwear, as well as both brands aesthetics. Models Ludwig Wilsdorff, Thatcher Thornton, and Woosang Kim star in the lookbook captured by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd. Styling is work of Ellie Grace Cumming. The collection refreshes Dior‘s traditional tailoring with Sacai‘s use of modern fabrics and techniques. For the collection, French luxury house incorporated the Japanese brand’s name into the second letter on their iconic logo.

“One signature of sacai, is the hybrid: here, the entire collection follows that spirit. Garments combine Dior tailoring with sacai’s sportswear hallmarks, the inimitable savoir-faire of Dior blended with sacai’s technicality. Characteristic Dior silhouettes – overcoats, the Tailleur Oblique – are combined with new fabrics and techniques drawn from the sacai universe. Floral decorations from the Dior universe are combined with the modern fabrications characteristic of sacai. The color palette is focused: predominantly black and white, evoking a mid-century fashion photograph brought to life.” – From Dior