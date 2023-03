Luxury house DIOR unveiled its Pre-Fall 2023 menswear campaign starring models Dara Gueye, Hazem Aly, Loris Moine, Viktor Krohm, and Yang Hao. In charge of photography was Rafael Pavarotti, with art direction from Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse, and styling by Ellie Grace Cumming and Melanie Ward. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Peter Philips.The campaign was shot at the monumental Giza pyramid complex in Egypt.