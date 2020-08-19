in Entertainment, Lookbooks, Menswear, Scoop, Sight Management Studio, Spin Model Management

Alain Fabien Delon Models MANGO Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Photographer Nacho Alegre captured Mango’s latest FW20 menswear story

Alain Fabien Delon
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre

Actor and model Alain Fabien Delon stars in Mango‘s Fall Winter 2020 City Of Lights menswear story lensed by fashion photographer Nacho Alegre.

Alain Fabien Delon
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre

Finding inspiration has been the obsession of artists throughout history. Fortunately, some places are full of it. Like Paris, which has enlightened generations of intellectuals. Today, actor Alain Fabien Delon feeds on the city streets and its heritage once again. The collection also expresses the dialogue between the past and the present with updated icons such as the trench, the suit, the black jeans and the striped shirt. They’re timeless but highly topical.” – from Mango

Alain Fabien Delon
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre
Alain Fabien Delon
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre
Alain Fabien Delon
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre
MANGO
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre
MANGO
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre
MANGO
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre
MANGO
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre
MANGO
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre
MANGO
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre
MANGO
©MANGO, Photography by Nacho Alegre

EntertainmentFW20LookbooksMenswear

