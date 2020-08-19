Alain Fabien Delon Models MANGO Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Actor and model Alain Fabien Delon stars in Mango‘s Fall Winter 2020 City Of Lights menswear story lensed by fashion photographer Nacho Alegre.

“Finding inspiration has been the obsession of artists throughout history. Fortunately, some places are full of it. Like Paris, which has enlightened generations of intellectuals. Today, actor Alain Fabien Delon feeds on the city streets and its heritage once again. The collection also expresses the dialogue between the past and the present with updated icons such as the trench, the suit, the black jeans and the striped shirt. They’re timeless but highly topical.” – from Mango