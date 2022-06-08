AMI & TOM DALEY Celebrate Pride Month

Fashion brand AMI and Olympic champion Tom Daley honor Pride Month 2022 with an exclusive collaboration that features two unique sweaters: The Ami de Coeur Rainbow Jumper and the Cropped Cable Jumper in an alpaca and merino wool blend hand-knitted by Tom Daley. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the British charity Kaleidoscope Trust, a UK-based charity established in 2011, focused on fighting for the human rights of LGBT+ people across the Commonwealth. British diver posed in the sweaters for fashion photographer Felix Cooper. In charge of styling was Eliza Conlon, with beauty from hair stylist Brady Lea.

This collaboration came very naturally as I have always loved creating things and working with Pride colours makes the jumpers look so vibrant and exciting. I chose to donate 100% of the proceeds to Kaleidoscope Trust as charities that help LGBTQIA+ people and particularly youth are very important to my mission – Tom Daley

The Cropped Cable Jumper will be sold online as an NFT on June 18th, 2022, while the Ami de Coeur Rainbow Jumper will be sold to the highest bidder at an online auction (from 4th to June 14th), on Drouot.