Arnar Már Jónsson Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Designer Arnar Már Jónsson presented his Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, inspired by Italian and Japanese men’s fashion in the ’80s. Jónsson and his co-creative director Luke Stevens continue to design performance garments for the unpredictable climates of Iceland, England, and all the other lands stuck between sidewalk and forest. The collection offers smart, future-thinking clothing with a sensitive connection to nature.

“It’s a merge of luxury and sportswear, not just tight plastic things,” Jónsson says, referencing activewear’s penchant for being body-clinging, stretchy, and pretty bad for the environment. The designers have actually eliminated most plastic from their production, using leather piping to bind their anoraks and trousers—no fusing. Stevens describes it as “reducing it to purpose, taking away unnecessary elements.”