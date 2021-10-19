PFW: WOOYOUNGMI Paris Spring Summer 2022 CO-ED Collection

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Designer Madame Woo presented WOOYOUNGMI Paris Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection at the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Madame Woo was inspired by a Julian Barnes’s novel The Man in the Red Coat, a historical novel set in Belle Époque Paris, she added her personal twist of narrative to the original plot.

This evocative storyline plays out as a film set against the backdrop of an Art Nouveau train station in surreal XR (Cross Reality). As the quotidian cityscape gradually distorts, our visual perception alters too; and this action builds up to a blacked-out finale whereby garments assume a radioactive glow.

The collection, informed by contemporary decadence and wistful escape, finds balance in its layers. As Wooyoungmi continues its pursuit of a genderless, shared wardrobe, this becomes a representation of freedom-as-muse in both theory and practice. A contemporary, urban outlook is bolstered by technical materials that appear as dress fabrics across 43 looks. All of this is underpinned by the collection’s unofficial motto, ‘Chacun mérite sa propre Belle Époque’, which is to say: everyone deserves their own beautiful time. The brand uses their signature neutral colour palette infusing it with bright greens, yellows and reds. The looks are produced from natural, technical and performance fabrics with hints of nylon.

Fashion Editor/Stylist: Andrej Skok

Hair Stylist: Olivier Schawalder

Makeup Artist: Karin Westerlund

Casting Director: Piergiorgio Del Moro

Models: Antonia Przedpelski, Assa Baradji, Branko Roegiest, Gena Malinin, Ibrahima Alessio, Jaume Marti, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Kaissan Ibrahima, Kaja Wojakowska, Takfarines Bengana