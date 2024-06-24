Art Meets Activism: A$AP Rocky Launches American Sabotage

A$AP Rocky and AWGE have launched American Sabotage, an innovative fashion brand that merges creativity with activism. This new label, which debuted at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris at The Hôtel de Maisons, aims to challenge traditional fashion norms with a collection that tells powerful stories through its designs.

American Sabotage explores contemporary societal issues using a unique approach known as ghetto expressionism. The brand’s first collection features 30 distinct looks, crafted by A$AP Rocky in collaboration with designers Joshua Jamal, Bede Marchand, and Coucou Bebe. Each piece reflects Rocky’s artistic vision and commitment to pushing the limits of fashion.

“American Sabotage isn’t just about clothing; it’s about making a statement,” A$AP Rocky explained. “Every design represents the strength and resilience of our communities. This brand is where fashion meets activism, and we’re here to break down barriers.”

The collection includes footwear by PUMA and sleek eyewear from Ray-Ban. Shopify, which supports entrepreneurs with its robust commerce infrastructure, was a key sponsor, alongside automotive partner Alpine Cars. Other partnerships included Roc Nation, Hennessy, and Armand de Brignac.

The runway show also featured innovative elements, such as clear garbage bags repurposed as beanbag chairs by Hommemade, A$AP Rocky’s home furnishings brand in collaboration with Crosby Studios. The event’s soundtrack included music from Rocky’s upcoming album.

American Sabotage is set to revolutionize fashion by blending artistic expression with social commentary, marking the start of a new era where style and substance go hand in hand.