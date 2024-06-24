UNDERCOVER Men’s Spring Summer 25 Collection

The 2025 Spring Summer Men’s Collection from UNDERCOVER, titled “Lost Cloud,” presents a vision of effortless style and lightness, rooted in the concept of a “fictional tribe.” This theme draws on the fluidity and ease of traditional tribal attire, reinterpreted through contemporary fashion to evoke a sense of serenity and simplicity. Presented at Paris Fashion Week, the garments in the collection are designed to flow naturally with the wearer’s movements.

A standout feature of the “Lost Cloud” collection is its embrace of gender neutrality. By incorporating elements traditionally associated with womenswear, the collection challenges conventional barriers between masculine and feminine fashion. This fusion creates pieces that transcend gender norms, appealing to a diverse audience that values inclusivity and self-expression.

One of the key inspirations for this collection is the Australian three-piece band Glass Beams. Known for their psychedelic, culture-bending sound, the band’s music infuses the collection with its spirit. Glass Beams’ performance at the show adds a dynamic element, merging auditory and visual artistry to create a unique experience.

Art plays a significant role in the “Lost Cloud” collection, featuring paintings by Jun Takahashi and Italian painter Robert Bosisio. Takahashi’s pieces, in particular, envision an artist’s everyday wear. This artistic influence is evident in the detailing and textures of the garments, which mimic the brushstrokes and color palettes of the paintings. By integrating these artworks, the collection highlights the ways in which fashion and art can inspire and elevate each other.

In response to the current uncertain state of the world, the “Lost Cloud” collection expresses a profound desire for peace and tranquility. The designs reflect a yearning for harmony and an escape from the chaos of contemporary life. Through serene color schemes, soft fabrics, and fluid silhouettes, the collection offers a sense of sanctuary. Take a closer look at the UNDERCOVER Men’s Spring Summer 25 collection in the Gallery below: