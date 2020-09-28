in Menswear, Milano Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2021, Videos

MFW: ATSUSHI NAKASHIMA Spring Summer 2021 Collection

For SS21 season, Atsushi Nakashima fuses Japanese and western styles

©ATSUSHI NAKASHIMA

Discover Atsushi Nakashima‘s Spring Summer 2021 collection, that was inspired by Tokkoufuku – a long, loose coat worn by Japanese gang members, presented during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week with a video directed by Yohsuke Hayashi and created by Daigo Yamaguchi.

Adopting Western arts and techniques while valuing Japanese traditional spirituality. Harmonizing as well as developing them. Inspired by “TOKKOUFUKU”- a long, loose coat worn by Japanese gang members, it is kind of a traditional style and the coat is always embroidered with KANJI – which is embroidered also on trench coats, shirts and pants” – from Atsushi Nakashima

©ATSUSHI NAKASHIMA
©ATSUSHI NAKASHIMA
©ATSUSHI NAKASHIMA
©ATSUSHI NAKASHIMA
©ATSUSHI NAKASHIMA
©ATSUSHI NAKASHIMA

