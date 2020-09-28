MFW: ATSUSHI NAKASHIMA Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover Atsushi Nakashima‘s Spring Summer 2021 collection, that was inspired by Tokkoufuku – a long, loose coat worn by Japanese gang members, presented during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week with a video directed by Yohsuke Hayashi and created by Daigo Yamaguchi.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Adopting Western arts and techniques while valuing Japanese traditional spirituality. Harmonizing as well as developing them. Inspired by “TOKKOUFUKU”- a long, loose coat worn by Japanese gang members, it is kind of a traditional style and the coat is always embroidered with KANJI – which is embroidered also on trench coats, shirts and pants” – from Atsushi Nakashima