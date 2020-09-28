MFW: ATSUSHI NAKASHIMA Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover Atsushi Nakashima‘s Spring Summer 2021 collection, that was inspired by Tokkoufuku – a long, loose coat worn by Japanese gang members, presented during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week with a video directed by Yohsuke Hayashi and created by Daigo Yamaguchi.
SPRING SUMMER 2021 COLLECTIONS
“Adopting Western arts and techniques while valuing Japanese traditional spirituality. Harmonizing as well as developing them. Inspired by “TOKKOUFUKU”- a long, loose coat worn by Japanese gang members, it is kind of a traditional style and the coat is always embroidered with KANJI – which is embroidered also on trench coats, shirts and pants” – from Atsushi Nakashima