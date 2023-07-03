French fashion brand ATXI presented its Spring Summer 2024 Collection named Bidaiak, that evokes nostalgia from the 1950s to the 1990s, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection functions as a summer wardrobe reminiscent of the designer’s childhood, where the defining moments of Atxi‘s life intertwine like dream fragments. This collection takes us on a spatiotemporal journey and mirrors the extravagance of a simpler existence.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

From the busy port of Sain Jean de Luz to the traditional Basque playground known as the Fronton de Guethary, the silhouettes in “Bidaiak” play pelota while others promenade along the “Kantxa.” This collection transports us to the essence of Atxi‘s delights and immerses us in its singular universe. Here, noble materials and incisive cuts are harmoniously combined to create an electric environment where one can embrace an authentic, pretension-free lifestyle.

This young French brand, pronounced “Atchi,” which means “Papy” in Basque, was founded by the 26-year-old visionary Guillaume Hiriart Carriat, who seeks to uphold a three-generation family tradition while reimagining the concept of luxury.

Discover every look form the Atxi Spring Summer 2024 Collection in the gallery below: