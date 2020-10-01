MFW: BALLY Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection

Discover BALLY‘s Spring Summer 2021 Elemental Balance menswear collection, that celebrates brand’s heritage of craftsmanship with natural materials and legacy details, presented as part of Milan Fashion Week with a film directed by Antonio Monfreda. The collection explores human connection with nature, with looks that are of the time but timeless, demonstrating that tradition and innovation are not opposition, but rather go hand in hand.

Stars of BALLY's SS21 Daydream video are Agnes Abma, Rosalie Ndour, Caroline Reuter, Kit Warrington, Claas Nemitz, and Chun Soot.

“Casual luxe leather jackets and overcoats layer over brightly colored knits, light denim and patterned pine motifs. Refined silhouettes, belted trenches and bi – material linen and suedes strike a refined, urbane look.

Elemental foundations meet time-honored details, like versatile leather silhouettes, whether woven, laser cut or whip-stitched. The new season leverages this expertise with the finest grains, fusing decades of knowledge and skill with cutting – edge techniques, defining a sartorial style that’s inspired by twill cotton, suedes, calf leather and ultralight knitwear, sophisticated and easy. Neutral and earthy tones from bone, ginger and khaki to fiery ochres complement cool watery hues, from lighter oceania to darker midnight blues.” – from Bally

Art and Film Direction: Antonio Monfreda

Director of Photography: Giorgio Horn

Editing: Filippo Barbieri

Models: Agnes Abma, Rosalie Ndour, Caroline Reuter, Kit Warrington, Claas Nemitz, Chun Soot

Music Design: Lorenzo Ambrogio

Photography: Jackson Frederick, Giorgio Horn, Antonio Monfreda

Styling: Georgia Tal

Production: Collateral Films

