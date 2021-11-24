BALLY Spring Summer 2022 Art of Utility Collection

Discover BALLY Spring Summer 2022 collection “Art of Utility” presented via digital lookbook shot by fashion photographer Jackson Frederick. Reimagining sartorial sportswear with freedom of movement, the collection eases for the post-pandemic future, where the virtuous art of dressing up and down are synonymous with comfort and versatility.

Inspired by a workwear and honoring the value of the handmade, the collection makes the ordinary extraordinary. Architectural silhouettes in earthy, neutral tones further intersect with B-Monogram, B-Wing and Alpine floral motifs as an overarching excellence in leather artistry recalls Bally’s Swiss pillars of art, nature and design.

The sustainability plays an integral role in this collection thanks to Bally’s ongoing dialogue between innovation and tradition that keeps the natural processes of creation and craftsmanship alive. An increase in textiles from Bally’s Preferred Materials List signals a commitment to more responsible sourcing, as organic fabrics and leather alternatives join natural, cellulosic and synthetic fibers.

See all the looks below: