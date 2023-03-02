MFW: BALLY Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Luxury house BALLY presented its Fall Winter 2023 Collection, that reimagines timeless Swiss elegance with a modern twist, On February 25th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection titled Persistence of Time is is sexy and opulent, and it celebrates the brand’s rich history and heritage. It highlights strong materials and craftsmanship. Rhuigi Villaseñor‘s sophomore collection for Bally is a study of intimacy found in imperfection, and the result of daring to dream.

FALL WINTER 2023.24 COLLECTIONS

“A duality of strength and sensuality is evoked across menswear and womenswear through the rich hand of leather, metallics and knitwear with lashings of lace creating a heightened sense of everyday, everywhere feel-good drama. Exquisitely crafted tailoring evokes an entrepreneurial spirit, an ambitious mood matched by the après-ski aesthetic that takes its cue from the timeless alpine glamour of icons of the silver screen. Statement outerwear includes oversized faux fur coats and puffers quilted in archival diamond matelassé which serve as a highlight. Completing the opulent full wardrobe, handbags, footwear, and jewelry both complement and demand main-character attention. The Tilt Bag for women and Arkle Tote for men are multidisciplinary, mirrored in the versatility of the collection’s thigh-high and ankle boots. Jewelry is bold and original, both a decoration and confident declaration. Confidently demonstrating a collision of heritage with the brand’s new language, the graphism of all-over logomania is celebrated with the Bally emblem, respectfully reinforcing the brand’s new era.” – from Bally