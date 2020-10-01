in Kenzo, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2021

PFW: KENZO Spring Summer 2021 RTW Collection

Creative Director Felipe Oliveira Baptista sends a message of hope with his latest collection for Kenzo.

© Kenzo

Discover the KENZO’s Spring Summer 2021 menswear collection showcased in a quaint Left Bank park during the ongoing finished Paris Fashion Week.

© Kenzo

How can one draw conclusions from a situation that is far from ending and in which the consequences are impossible to grasp? The world is ill, the world is bleeding, but it is still alive. And, as long as there is life there is hope.
– Creative Director, Felipe Oliveira Baptista

© Kenzo

Oliveira Baptista works on incorporating his care for the environment, in his collections – strictly using recyclable plastic, and working with WWF to double the global population of tigers.

 
© Kenzo
© Kenzo
© Kenzo
© Kenzo

