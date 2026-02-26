Banana Republic Draws from Desert Terrain for March 2026

Banana Republic launches its March 2026 campaign in Santa Fe, drawing from the terrain, architecture, and artistic references of the American Southwest. The collection reflects the region through earth-toned color, natural materials, and defined tailoring. Desert locations and historic sites place the garments within open terrain shaped by heat, light, and geological form, connecting the clothing directly to its source of inspiration.

Key campaign images feature the Galisteo Basin and Ghost Ranch, a site closely associated with artist Georgia O’Keeffe. These locations connect the collection to the artistic legacy and physical character of the region. Desert earth tones define the palette, with brown, yellow, green, and rust appearing across tailored pieces and separates. These colors reflect references drawn from local architecture, regional art spaces, and the surrounding terrain.

Linen suiting anchors the collection with lightweight structure that supports breathability and clear tailoring suited to seasonal shifts. Natural fibers shape the garments, contributing texture while maintaining functionality and comfort. Separates expand the wardrobe’s adaptability, allowing garments to function across different settings and conditions. Structured pieces appear alongside relaxed silhouettes, creating variation through proportion and cut.

Linen and other natural materials establish a tactile quality that aligns with the environmental references behind the campaign. Neutral tones unify the garments and allow construction details to remain visible.

Banana Republic strengthens its connection to Santa Fe through a collaboration with Salt Grass Jewelry, an artisanal brand based in the city. Designer Kristi Frank Montaño creates each piece through a sculptural process that begins with wax forms shaped by hand. Montaño represents a fourteen-generation New Mexican lineage, and her work reflects geological textures and natural forms drawn from the surrounding region.

The March 2026 collection is now available through Banana Republic retail locations, the brand’s website, and its mobile platform. Pricing ranges from $35 to $1,500, covering multiple garment categories and accessories. The release presents a seasonal wardrobe shaped through environmental reference, natural material selection, and tailored construction grounded in the visual and cultural identity of the American Southwest.