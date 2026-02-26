Wanderlust: Agnona Fall Winter 2026 Collection

Agnona presented its Fall Winter 2026 collection that develops through tactile layering, archival references, and technical refinement. The collection reflects the maison’s long-standing focus on natural fibers and material innovation, drawing from the legacy of founder Francesco Ilorini Mo. His personal wardrobe and professional life inform garments rooted in utility, travel, and textile expertise. This influence shapes outerwear, tailoring, and knitwear that emphasize structure, tactility, and adaptability.

Car coats, bomber jackets, and overshirts appear in RainWeaver cashmere, a signature fabric treated with a membrane and light padding for functional protection. These pieces introduce technical performance within Agnona’s core material language. Nylon windbreakers expand the offering, while mixed-media garments combine suede and knit surfaces, creating layered texture through material contrast. Each outerwear silhouette prioritizes versatility, allowing garments to function across changing seasonal conditions.

Tailoring and shirting extend the emphasis on material richness. Wool overshirts feature washed checkered and plaid motifs that introduce graphic variation while maintaining tonal restraint. Structured coats and tailored layers reflect codes drawn from workwear and utilitarian clothing. These references connect directly to Ilorini Mo’s early factory environment, where practicality shaped everyday dress. Boxy jackets and tailored trousers in natté cashmere and wool reinforce this connection through dense texture and structured form.

Natté knits introduce graphic checks that shift through tonal variation. Vanisé knitwear presents tie-inspired patterns and gradient color transitions, adding visual complexity to sweaters and layered garments. Mélange cable knits reinforce the emphasis on tactile construction, creating pieces that balance softness with structural weight. These knitted elements function as both standalone garments and layering components within the broader wardrobe.

Cashmere appears in multiple forms, from dense natté weaves to technical RainWeaver constructions. Wool fabrics support structured tailoring and overshirts, while suede inserts introduce surface variation. These combinations allow garments to shift between functional outerwear and refined tailoring. The palette reflects autumn and winter tones, with muted neutrals punctuated by deeper seasonal hues that emphasize fabric texture.

Archival references inform proportion and silhouette. Relaxed coats and protective outerwear forms reflect utilitarian origins while maintaining the maison’s refined execution. Technical finishes expand the functional capacity of cashmere, reinforcing Agnona’s focus on performance through material development. Layering remains central, with outerwear, knitwear, and shirting designed to function together as adaptable components.