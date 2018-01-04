Summer of Ease: Benjamin Eidem is the Face of BOSS SS18 Collection

Discover BOSS‘ Spring Summer 2018 menswear campaign featuring supermodel Benjamin Eidem lensed by fashion photographer Glen Luchford, with creative direction from Ingo Wilts. The Summer of Ease campaign was captured at Greek island of Milos, evoking more relaxed mood and a sense of calm.

“For menswear, signature BOSS tailoring is softened in both color, cut and cloth. Flintstone blues, sun-faded whites and muted navy form the center of the palette, while relaxed double-breasted tailoring is cut from paper-touch cotton and outerwear is loose and undone. Fresh leisurewear pieces are also brought into focus, with anoraks, shorts and open collar shirts ready for the day by the ocean.“





Find all the latest HUGO BOSSS men’s collection pieces.



We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.