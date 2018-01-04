Tobias Sorensen Models Buffalo Jeans Winter 2018 Collection

Supermodels Tobias Sorensen and Karmen Pedaru team up for Buffalo Jeans‘ Winter 2018 lookbook captured by fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Joanne Blades at Art Department, with makeup from Georgi Sandev at The Wall Group, manicure by Angel Williams at Atelier Management, and hair styling by Rolando Beachamp at The Wall Group. Production by A+ Productions.





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com