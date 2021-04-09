BERLUTI​ Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear Collection

Designer Kris Van Assche presented BERLUTI​ Fall Winter 2021.22 Living apart together Menswear Collection, that explores the idea of human connection in the digital world, on April 8th, with a performance art presentation staged digitally in Paris and in Shanghai with attendance.

Stars of the video presentation are models Craig Shimirimana, Geun Woo Lee, Jinwoo Jang, Jonas Glöer, Leon Dame, Lyul Im, Mahamadou Diaoune, and Mohamadou Diakhite directed by film maker Antoine Asseraf, with creative direction from Yoann Lemoine. In charge of choreography was Olivier Casamayou with show production from Etienne Russo, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Styling is work of Mauricio Nardi, with beauty from hair stylist Joseph Pujalte, and makeup artist Satoko Watanabe.

“Suits executed in block colours picked up from the palette of the artist are deconstructed in styling, their components mixed up for a multi-colour tailoring expression. The signature colouration of Berluti’s classic shoes, patina evolves in leather jackets dyed and faded by hand. In a fully hand-stitched coat evoking one of the artworks, the stitching becomes the pattern itself. A hooded jacket and a jumper in hand-woven leather interpret Lev Khesin’s visual universe in geometric patterns. In suits rendered in exact prints of the artworks, the motifs are painstakingly aligned between jacket and trouser.” – from Berluti​