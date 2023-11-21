Whimsical Elegance: Berluti Holiday 2023 Collection

Just in time for the festive season, Berluti unveils Holiday 2023 “Les Passe-Temps,” a captivating collection of timeless and unexpected objects. Intricately tied to Berluti’s rich heritage, artisanal craftsmanship, and savoir-faire, these pieces pay homage to the Maison’s history.

Guided by the mantra “no rules except one: like Proust’s salon, no bores are allowed,” inspired by Olga Berluti’s Club Swann philosophy, the collection showcases an array of unique treasures designed to be cherished and shared during celebratory moments. These original creations seamlessly blend innovation with the essence of Berluti’s DNA.

Crafted from the signature Venezia leather, sole leather, and distinctive bootmaker studs, the collection boasts gleaming polished brass elements. Employing traditional shoemaking techniques such as moulding, stacking, and hand-stitched finishings, each piece becomes a testament to Berluti’s dedication to craftsmanship. The vibrant jewel-toned palette introduces Fall/Winter 2023 Mimosa and Opuntia patinas, complemented by the iconic Cacao Intenso tones.

Among the precious objects are a stackable heel-shaped photo frame exuding playfulness, a walnut wood watch box, and a scented candle housed in a Venezia leather case with a removable Scritto-serigraphied glass interior. The collection is adorned with a special new signature integrating Berluti’s original logo – a fleur-de-lys from the original Scritto pattern – and the 1895 stamp.

Elegance meets surprise in meticulously crafted pieces such as a Venezia leather solitaire with brass marbles, dominoes made from patinated sole leather and metal studs, a colorful puzzle on a wooden base, and a set of three wood spinning tops covered in Venezia leather and patinated in seasonal shades of Opuntia, Mimosa, and Iris.