in Advertising Campaigns, Berluti, Fall Winter 2023.24 Campaigns, Menswear

Whimsical Elegance: Berluti Holiday 2023 Collection

Berluti’s latest collection brings exquisite objects, timeless craftsmanship, and playful elegance

Berluti Holiday 2023
Berluti Holiday 2023 Collection

Just in time for the festive season, Berluti unveils Holiday 2023 “Les Passe-Temps,” a captivating collection of timeless and unexpected objects. Intricately tied to Berluti’s rich heritage, artisanal craftsmanship, and savoir-faire, these pieces pay homage to the Maison’s history.

Guided by the mantra “no rules except one: like Proust’s salon, no bores are allowed,” inspired by Olga Berluti’s Club Swann philosophy, the collection showcases an array of unique treasures designed to be cherished and shared during celebratory moments. These original creations seamlessly blend innovation with the essence of Berluti’s DNA.

Berluti Holiday 2023
Courtesy of ©BERLUTI
Berluti Holiday 2023
Courtesy of ©BERLUTI
Berluti Holiday 2023
Courtesy of ©BERLUTI
Berluti Holiday 2023
Courtesy of ©BERLUTI

Crafted from the signature Venezia leather, sole leather, and distinctive bootmaker studs, the collection boasts gleaming polished brass elements. Employing traditional shoemaking techniques such as moulding, stacking, and hand-stitched finishings, each piece becomes a testament to Berluti’s dedication to craftsmanship. The vibrant jewel-toned palette introduces Fall/Winter 2023 Mimosa and Opuntia patinas, complemented by the iconic Cacao Intenso tones.

Among the precious objects are a stackable heel-shaped photo frame exuding playfulness, a walnut wood watch box, and a scented candle housed in a Venezia leather case with a removable Scritto-serigraphied glass interior. The collection is adorned with a special new signature integrating Berluti’s original logo – a fleur-de-lys from the original Scritto pattern – and the 1895 stamp.

Menswear
Courtesy of ©BERLUTI
Berluti Holiday 2023
Courtesy of ©BERLUTI
Berluti Holiday 2023
Courtesy of ©BERLUTI
Dominos
Courtesy of ©BERLUTI

Elegance meets surprise in meticulously crafted pieces such as a Venezia leather solitaire with brass marbles, dominoes made from patinated sole leather and metal studs, a colorful puzzle on a wooden base, and a set of three wood spinning tops covered in Venezia leather and patinated in seasonal shades of Opuntia, Mimosa, and Iris.

Holidays
Courtesy of ©BERLUTI
Holidays
Courtesy of ©BERLUTI
Holidays
Courtesy of ©BERLUTI

ad campaignsHoliday 2023Menswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

JC-T

JC-T is the Cover Star of Elle China December 2023 Issue
Moschino Pre-Fall 2024

Sophistication Meets Playfulness: Moschino Pre-Fall 2024 Collection