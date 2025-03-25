Lee Junho Named Berluti Ambassador for 130th Anniversary

Berluti names Lee Junho as its new brand ambassador, marking a major step in both the Maison’s ongoing evolution and its anniversary year. The announcement arrives as Berluti celebrates 130 years since its founding in Paris in 1895, with the Maison preparing a full year of special projects to honor its craftsmanship and design legacy.

Junho, an acclaimed actor and member of the K-pop group 2PM, brings more than global recognition to this partnership. He reflects the precise, refined energy Berluti looks for in its ambassadors. With a career that stretches from music stages to film sets, Junho has developed a reputation for control, elegance, and adaptability, qualities that match the Maison’s core values.

Berluti continues to explore the idea of contemporary sophistication through figures like Junho. His style maintains clarity and direction, moving easily between formal and relaxed, traditional and current. This ability mirrors Berluti’s own expansion, as the Maison draws on its expertise in leatherwork while adapting to new expressions of men’s luxury. The Paris-based label sees Junho not just as a face for campaigns, but as a true contributor to its identity in 2025.

The brand’s milestone year introduces the concept of Phylogeny to reflect its evolution. Taken from biology, the term refers to the growth of new branches from a single root, an idea Berluti applies to its own story. From its original foundation in shoemaking, the Maison now operates across tailoring, accessories, and lifestyle goods, while staying grounded in its craftsmanship. Berluti draws a parallel between this progression and Junho’s own creative path, from music beginnings to a diverse and growing acting career.

Founded by Alessandro Berluti, the Maison built its reputation on artistry in leather, especially shoes with hand-applied patinas. Over more than a century, Berluti established a reputation for crafting refined menswear that feels both considered and personal. In 2025, the brand plans to mark its anniversary with a series of curated projects that bring this history into dialogue with current cultural figures and themes.

Throughout the year, Berluti will work closely with Junho on campaigns and special initiatives. Rather than a static image partnership, the collaboration focuses on shared values: attention to detail, respect for tradition, and the ability to adapt across formats. Junho’s role goes beyond modeling; he represents a specific kind of modern elegance that aligns with Berluti’s current vision.