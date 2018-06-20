Ewan Murray, Josef Ptacek & Rodrigue Durard Pose for Berluti

Designer Kris Van Assche presented his first Berluti‘s advertising campaign featuring models Ewan Murray, Josef Ptacek, and Rodrigue Durard lensed by fashion photographer Jamie Hawkesworth. Styling is work of Mauricio Nardi, with creative direction from Kris Van Assche and M/M (Paris), casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro, and production by Sylvia Farago.

In charge of beauty were hair stylist Anthony Turner at Streeters, and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander. The campaign features Berluti‘s classic Alessandro shoes.


